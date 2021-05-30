Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

