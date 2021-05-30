Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 316,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

