salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.790-3.810 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.