salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $225.83, but opened at $237.04. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. salesforce.com shares last traded at $239.60, with a volume of 214,535 shares traded.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.78. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

