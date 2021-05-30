Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in May

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.62. 31,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.23. Sands China has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

