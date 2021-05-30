Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Up 74.7% in May

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the April 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS SAMOF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.