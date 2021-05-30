Saybrook Capital NC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 4.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,852. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

