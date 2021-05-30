Saybrook Capital NC Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Dime Community Bancshares makes up 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of DCOM remained flat at $$34.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

