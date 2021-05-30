Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $22.38 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $30,213,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

