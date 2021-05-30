SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,306 shares of company stock worth $6,943,746 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $54.43 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

