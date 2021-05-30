Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.66 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $393.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

