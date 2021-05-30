Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.73 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,390,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

