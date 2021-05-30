Securian Asset Management Inc Invests $1.30 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 138,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 59,540 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

TLT stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

