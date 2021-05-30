Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,578 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after acquiring an additional 254,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.