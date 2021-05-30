Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 5,040 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 171.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 133,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,964,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,735 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

