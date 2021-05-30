Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 29th total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

SIC opened at $11.18 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

