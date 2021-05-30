Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,550. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,431 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,267 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.