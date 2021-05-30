Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,472 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

