Sentinel Trading Up 4% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $654,854.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000102 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

