Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $11.59

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $12.14. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 54,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

