ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the April 29th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 439,198 shares of company stock valued at $659,668. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,186,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 170,951 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 377,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

