Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 50.1% in May

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the April 29th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 72,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

