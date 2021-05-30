Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 341 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $172,711,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

VMC opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.