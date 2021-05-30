Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 33,597 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 268.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

