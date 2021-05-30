Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 3,914 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,014.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $648.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.15. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $650.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

