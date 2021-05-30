Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

ADI opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

