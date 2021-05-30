Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,585 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $46.46 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

