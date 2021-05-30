Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,068 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $140.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

