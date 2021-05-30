Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 24,772 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,772 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.