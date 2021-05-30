Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 27,896 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,896 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $154.12 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

