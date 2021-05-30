Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,100 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $75.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

