Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$424,032.01 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify stock opened at C$1,502.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$186.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$943.74 and a 1 year high of C$1,900.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,429.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,462.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1,844.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

