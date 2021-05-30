Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Increases By 129.1%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the April 29th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of ACP opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.