Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Increases By 129.1%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the April 29th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ACP opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,377,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

