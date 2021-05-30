Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Drops By 47.0%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Shares of ACGPF opened at $52.57 on Friday. Accell Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $52.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and markets bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. It sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro Cicli, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

