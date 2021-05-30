Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Drops By 47.0%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.
Shares of ACGPF opened at $52.57 on Friday. Accell Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $52.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.
About Accell Group
