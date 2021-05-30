Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Decreases By 57.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the April 29th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEDU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,165. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $491.87 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

