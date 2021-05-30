Short Interest in Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Declines By 45.5%

Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNXR opened at $0.01 on Friday. Brinx Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Brinx Resources
