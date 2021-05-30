Short Interest in Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Declines By 45.5%

Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNXR opened at $0.01 on Friday. Brinx Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Brinx Resources alerts:

About Brinx Resources

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.