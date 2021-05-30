Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Increases By 149.3%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the April 29th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

