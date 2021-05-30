Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Grows By 50.2%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 29th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CIVB opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

