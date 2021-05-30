Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Increases By 59.9%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 927,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the April 29th total of 580,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

