Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Increases By 81.5%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the April 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 179,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. Daimler has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $24.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.1671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

