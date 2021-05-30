Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Increases By 120.4%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the April 29th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Docebo stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -199.31. Docebo has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCBO. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $21,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

