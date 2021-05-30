Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Rises By 53.8%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SNMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 976,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,359. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.37. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,551 shares of company stock worth $237,752. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

