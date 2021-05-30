Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Rises By 51.1%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 29th total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 29,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,770. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

