Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Decreases By 64.2%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the April 29th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIRR opened at $41.76 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

