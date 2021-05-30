Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Expands By 100.0%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Grafton Group stock remained flat at $$14.30 on Friday. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

