Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declines By 42.9%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HKXCY shares. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Shares of HKXCY opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.