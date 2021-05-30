Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Decreases By 65.4%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 206,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 736,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,057. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.