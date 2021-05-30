Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declines By 58.9%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.16. 9,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.