Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Increases By 49.7%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the April 29th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Shares of Karora Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 61,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26. Karora Resources has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.