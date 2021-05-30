Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Drops By 59.5%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the April 29th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 45,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

